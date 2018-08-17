77-year-old woman last seen in Pilsen, considered high-risk missing person

A 77-year-old woman was reported missing after she as last seen Thursday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Carmen Santoyo was last seen in the 1600 block of South Racine, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a red “Betty Boop” shirt with long sleeves and green “army-style” pants.

Santoyo has been reported missing in the past from the location.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound white woman with gray hair and brown eyes, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.