Kathleen Willis wins 77th District Illinois House seat

Kathleen Willis has won the 77th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Anthony Airdo, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Democrat Willis and Republican Airdo previously faced off in the same race two years ago. Willis defeated Airdo then with 70 percent of the vote.

Loading...

The Sun-Times endorsed Democrat incumbent Willis for a fourth term in the 77th District Illinois House seat, citing her efforts to curb gun violence, which include driving passage of the Firearms Restraining Order Act, the law that allows guns to be seized from people who are dangers to themselves or others.

Willis, a librarian, has represented the seat since she won it from a 20-year Republican incumbent in 2012.

Airdo is a sheet metal worker who has prioritized reducing taxes as an issue in his campaign.

The 77th District straddles the border between DuPage and Cook County and encompasses Bensenville, Northlake, Addison, and O’Hare airport.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.