78-year-old man found dead in Joliet home after fire

A 78-year-old Joliet man was found dead after a fire Thursday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Authorities found Otis Bloodsaw about 3:35 a.m. inside a home that had been on fire in the 300 block of South Chicago Street in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office. Details on the fire were not immediately available.

Preliminary results from an autopsy Thursday suggested Bloodsaw was the victim of a residential house fire, the coroner’s office said. The autopsy did not rule on his final cause and manner of death pending further testing and reports.