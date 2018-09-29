78-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Illinois Medical District

Police are looking for a 78-year-old man missing from a hospital in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood.

Ruby “Sue” Townsend was last seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday leaving the University of Illinois Hospital at 1740 West Taylor Street, according to Chicago police.

Townsend was described as a 5-foot-4, 80-pound black woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She also has a large bruise on her left leg.

She was last seen wearing blue jean pants and jacket, white shirt , leopard print scarf and shoes, police said. She has dementia and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.