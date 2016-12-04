78-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hobart

A 78-year-old woman died Saturday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in northwest Indiana.

Mikoljka Tomich was struck by a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. at South Lake Park Avenue and East 13th Street in Hobart, according to Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Tomich, who lived in the 1300 block of South Lake Park Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. She suffered blunt force trauma.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, Gonzales said.

Hobart police and the Lake County Crash Reconstruction team are investigating.