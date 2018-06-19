79-year-old man reported missing from Aurora

John Pasulka was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Heritage Drive in Aurora and is driving a green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. | Illinois State Police

A 79-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from west suburban Aurora.

John Pasulka was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Heritage Drive in Aurora, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police. He was considered endangered.

Pasulka has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia, police said. He was believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate 4867267.

Pasulka was described as white, about 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red and yellow striped shirt and a camouflage baseball hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5266.