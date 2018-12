Man critically wounded in South Side shooting

A man was critically wounded Friday night in a shooting on the border of the Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods.

About 6:30 p.m., the 37-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone in an alley fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot on the left side of his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. No one was in custody.