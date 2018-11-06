Danny Davis has won the 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Craig Cameron, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Davis for the 7th District Congressional seat, saying “We respect his principled advocacy over the years for such causes as universal health care, a “living wage” and services for ex-offenders.”
Davis is the incumbent Democratic candidate. Previously, he served as alderman, committeeman for Chicago’s 29th Ward, Cook County Commissioner, 7th District representative in Congress and 7th District State Central Committeeman. He said his top priority is to create jobs with a living wage and benefits, including paid sick leave and vacation, that offer stability and security to families and communities.
His opponent is Republican Cameron, construction project manager. He said his first priority is to lower taxes, and he also wants identify funding resources for inner city schools.
