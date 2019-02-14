8 apartments burglarized this month in South Shore: police said

Police are warning South Shore residents about a series of recent apartment burglaries.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars kicked in the door of an apartment and stole property while the residents were at work, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 7600 block of South Kingston;

• between noon and 8 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 7800 block of South Saginaw;

• between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 in the 7800 block of South Escanaba;

• between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 7800 block of South Colfax;

• between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 in the 7800 block of South Colfax;

• about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 7600 block of South Coles;

• between Feb. 8 and Saturday in the 7700 block of South Marquette;

• between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of South Kingston.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.