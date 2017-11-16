8 arrested in Uptown drug investigation, 5 suspects remain at large

Top row, from left: Taveyon Colon, Adrian Cash and Attimeaze Swilley. Bottom row, from left: Leterro McDade and Novel Thomas. | Chicago Police

Eight people have been arrested in a drug investigation in response to recent violence in the North Side Uptown neighborhood, and police are still looking for five others.

The arrests, announced in a community alert Wednesday night, were part of “a Narcotics Enforcement Mission in response to an increase in violence along Argyle,” according to Chicago Police.

The investigation “was conducted in large part due to concerns of residents about this violence and narcotics sales in the area,” police said.

A triple shooting at an Uptown Starbucks earlier this month left one man dead and drew criticism from Ald. James Cappleman, who claimed the business was complicit in criminal activity.

Eight people were arrested and charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, according to police. Police did not release the names of the individual suspects Thursday morning but said that they were members of several gangs, including the Black Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords, Black P Stones and 4 Corner Hustlers.

Authorities have also released photos of five people wanted in connection with the investigation: Leterro McDade, Novel Thomas, Adrian Cash, Taveyon Colon and Attimeaze Swilley.