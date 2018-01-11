8 hospitalized for ‘minor injuries’ when SUV collides with bus near Woodstock

Eight passengers on a bus were hurt Thursday morning when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an SUV near northwest suburban Woodstock.

Emergency crews responded about 8:15 a.m. to the crash between the 2016 Ford F450 bus and the a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe at Franklinville and Perkins roads in unincorporated Seneca Township, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus driver, 24-year-old Celetra Moses of Woodstock, failed to stop at a stop sign as she drove east on Perkins Road, the sheriff’s office said. She was struck by the Hyundai as it drove north on Franklinville Road. The SUV did not have a stop sign.

The bus was being operated by the Pioneer Center for Human Services in McHenry, which provides support services for people with developmental disabilities and the homeless.

Eight passengers were taken to Centrega Hospitals in Huntley, Woodstock and McHenry for minor injuries as a precautionary measure, the sheriff’s office said.

Moses was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, authorities said.