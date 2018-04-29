8 injured in fire pit explosion in Glendale Heights

Eight people were hospitalized when a fire pit exploded in west suburban Glendale Heights.

At 10:16 p.m., a flammable material was poured onto the burning fire pit, causing an explosion in the backyard of a home in the 1800 block of Marci Court, according to Glendale Heights police.

Eight people were taken to hospitals after suffering burn injuries, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should call police at (630) 260-6070.