8 injured in West Garfield Park crash

Eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4 p.m., a BMW X3 was leaving a parking spot in the 4600 block of West Harrison when it was struck by an eastbound Pontiac, according to Chicago Police.

There were three people inside the BMW and three others inside the Pontiac, police said.

Seven people were taken to Stroger and another was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. All their conditions were stabilized.

The driver of the Pontiac will be issued traffic citations, police said.