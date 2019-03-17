8 injured, including a teen, in Saturday shootings

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot, Saturday night, in the 5900 block of South Sacramento, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Eight people were shot, including a 14-year-old, on Saturday in Chicago.

Three victims were shot in incidents that happened within minutes of each other.

At 9:56 p.m., two men were in a vehicle in the 5000 block of South California Avenue when another vehicle drove up alongside them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old was struck in the head and a 21-year-old was hit in the back, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Minutes earlier at 9:50 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking in the 2900 block of West 59th Street when someone in a black vehicle fired shots at him, police said. He was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At 1:35 a.m., a man, 34, and a woman, 51, were involved in an altercation with a 46-year-old man in the 8400 block of South Stony Island, police said. The 46-year-old suspect fired shots at the victims after the dispute turned physical.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The man was hit in the chest and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Earlier, a 19-year-old man from Urbana was shot at about 1 a.m. while driving southbound on I-57, about half a mile north of 111th Street, police said.

He called the authorities from a gas station near 111th Street and Ashland Avenue after pulling off the expressway, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be not life threatening.

At 12:35 a.m., two women were injured in a Washington Heights shooting.

The victims, one 27 and the other 23, were in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue with a 24-year-old man when someone in a burgundy van drove up and fired shots, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the knee and taken from the scene to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The other woman was hit in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.