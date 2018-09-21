8 shot — 1 killed — Thursday in city gun violence

Chicago police investigate two people shot Thursday night in the 400 block of North Hamlin. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A series of shootings in Chicago over 24 hours Thursday wounded seven people and killed one man who was found by police with a fatal gunshot wound in South Shore.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 67th Street and found the man with the gunshot wound to his head, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 36, had suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately released details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Two people were wounded about an hour earlier in a drive-by shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:45 p.m., someone in a dark Ford sports-utility vehicle fired shots that struck a girl, 17, and a man, 21, in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to police.

The girl was sitting inside a parked vehicle when a bullet grazed her left arm, police said. She was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The man was shot in the back while standing on a sidewalk, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 7 p.m., a man was wounded by gunfire in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was shot in the leg in the intersection of North Cicero and West Montrose, according to police.

He walked into Community First Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot while walking down the street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:50 p.m., the 29-year-old was struck in the left foot by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, according to police.

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A little more than an hour earlier, an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:40 p.m., the man was “involved in a physical altercation” with someone in the 3700 block of West 52nd Street when that person pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, from where he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.

At about the same time, a boy took himself to a hospital after being shot in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was struck in the left hip and right leg at 4:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 62nd Street, according to police. He walked into Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Before dawn Thursday, two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a gray car fired shots about 12:05 a.m. in the first block of East 100th Place, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The other boy, 16, was shot in his left hand and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

On Wednesday, nine people were wounded in shootings, including a 6-month-old baby boy.