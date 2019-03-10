8 shot in Chicago on Saturday, including CPD officer

At least eight people were shot within city limits on Saturday, including a Chicago police officer who authorities said was wounded by a 19-year-old woman while executing a search warrant.

The police officer, 34, was shot in the shoulder at 7:18 p.m. through the rear door of the two-story home, which is in the 2700 block of West Potomac, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said police had identified themselves while executing the warrant.

Johnson said at a news conference that the police knew the young woman, having had several encounters with her. The warrant was for a “narcotics and illegal weapons search.” She was the only one home at the time. A gun and narcotics were recovered at the scene, police said.

Officers did not fire their weapons during the encounter, authorities said.

The mother of the young woman told the Sun-Times in an interview that her daughter called her on her cellphone frantic that someone was trying into break into their home.

“She was hysterical,” the mother said. “She called me while I was at the mall: ‘They’re breaking in. They’re breaking in.’ And then she hung up.”

The young woman has a FOID card, her mother said. A neighbor said the family was quiet and didn’t create problems.

Earlier Saturday, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the South Deering area on the Far South Side. The man was in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue at 4:20 p.m. when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The rest of Saturday’s shootings happened in the morning. Just before dawn, two men were attacked by a drive-by shooter in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. At 5:25 a.m., they were driving in the 400 block of West 71st Street and got hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle, police said. One man, 21, was grazed in the back and the other, 32 years old, was shot in the back and buttocks. They drove themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the younger man was released later that morning.

A man was critically wounded during a shooting two hours earlier in Wicker Park. At 3:27 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found a group of males surrounding a bleeding man outside in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee, police said.

The man, 26, had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The males spotted with the 26-year-old were “uncooperative” with detectives, police said.

That same hour, a man was wounded by gunfire in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At 3:05 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot several times by another male in the 1600 block of West 56th Street, police said. The two had been arguing when the other male fired a handgun.

A teenage boy was shot that morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. At 1:40 a.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the back in the 4100 block of South Prairie, police said. Someone he knew fired at him after driving over in a blue sedan.

A 19-year-old man was critically wounded by gunfire early morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was found with several gunshot wounds throughout his body at 12:34 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Union, police said. The teen had been shot while standing on a sidewalk.

On Friday, two people were killed and two others were wounded in citywide gun violence.