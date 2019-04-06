Our Pledge To You

04/06/2019, 07:22pm

8 people shot, including 2 children, at birthday party in Englewood

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Tom Schuba
Eight people were wounded, two of them children, in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening that targeted a birthday party in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Gunfire erupted at 6:21 p.m. at a barbecue in the 6300 block of South Seeley, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The shots were fired from a red Chevrolet Equinox.

Eight people were struck, including two children who were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. A few other people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, while another was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Tom Schuba

