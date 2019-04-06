8 people shot, including 2 children, at birthday party in Englewood

Eight people were wounded, two of them children, in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening that targeted a birthday party in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Gunfire erupted at 6:21 p.m. at a barbecue in the 6300 block of South Seeley, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The shots were fired from a red Chevrolet Equinox.

Eight people were struck, including two children who were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. A few other people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, while another was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Check back for updates.