8 shot Monday across South, West sides

Eight people were wounded in shootings Monday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Most recently, a man was wounded while he was walking late Monday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. The 34-year-old was walking when he heard shots and realized he had been shot in the hand and lower back about 11:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Woodlawn, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

About half an hour before that, another man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 24-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone approached from a gangway and began firing shots at the vehicle at 10:36 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 30th Street, according to police. He was shot in the torso and took himself Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot more than an hour before that in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired shots at 9:19 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place, police said. He got out of the vehicle and ran a few blocks away from the scene, where officers found him. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

About 50 minutes earlier, a 40-year-old man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He arrived to purchase something from an online marketplace about 8:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Indiana when someone approached him and fired shots, according to police. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

An hour before that, a man was wounded in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 19-year-old was outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Kildare when someone walked up and started shooting, police said. He was shot in the right side of his chest and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center.

A man and a teenage boy were hurt in a drive-by shooting about 45 minutes before that in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 17-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were standing together about 6:45 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 4000 block of West Congress when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to police. The boy was shot in the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital while the man was shot in the left hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.

Monday’s first shooting happened several hours earlier in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 34-year-old man heard gunfire just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Huron and realized he’d been shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said the shooting may have been related to a drug sale.

A woman was also injured by glass when shots were fired Monday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. The 33-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle about 8:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Douglas when someone opened fire, police said. Authorities initially reported that she’d been shot, but further investigation revealed she was cut by glass fragments after the shots were fired.

On Easter Sunday, one man was killed and five other people were wounded in shootings across the city.