8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Chicago police investigate the scene where 2 people where shot Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of West 68th Place. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Eight people were wounded by gunfire between about 12:10 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The most recent shooting left a man wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked SUV about 9:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Taylor when another male walked up and shot him in his legs, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A few minutes earlier, two more men were wounded in the same neighborhood.

The men, ages 25 and 30, were walking about 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Kildare when someone fired shots that struck them both multiple times, according to police. The shooter may have been on foot.

The shooting happened about a block from the Kostner Pink Line station.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs, while the older man was struck in his left arm and right leg, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About an hour before, a 42-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on the Near North Side.

About 8:10 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West Chestnut when he heard shots and realized he’d been grazed in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman was wounded about 3:15 p.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Maryland when someone in a passing silver sedan fired shots, striking her in the buttocks, according to police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in good condition, police said.

About 1:40 a.m., a 58-year-old man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was sitting in his parked vehicle when a male got out of the passenger side of a gray SUV and fired shots into his vehicle in the 2800 block of West Madison, according to police.

He was struck in his leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Two men were sitting inside a vehicle when a silver car drove by and a male inside fired shots, striking them both in the 2000 block of West 68th Place, according to police.

The woman, 31, was shot in her head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in serious condition, police said.

The man, 24, suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

On Monday, two people were killed and 12 were wounded by gunfire.