8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Eight people were injured in shootings Tuesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 11:22 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of North Mason when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right foot, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

Several hours earlier, a man was shot in the head in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was walking at 9:54 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 79th Street when another male walked up and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:10 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. He was walking in the 8500 block of South Wolcott when someone fired shots from a tan-colored car, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Two men were shot at 8:59 p.m. in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 31 and 26, were in a vehicle in the 900 block of North Hamlin when someone in a silver vehicle shot at them, police said. The younger man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. The older man was shot in the buttocks, hip and groin and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot during an argument in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side. The 19-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 8:01 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forestville when someone walked up and they got into an argument, police said. The other person then fired shots, striking the man in the chest. The victim drove himself to Provident Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 2:55 p.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when another vehicle drove up and someone inside started shooting in the 1300 block of West 95th Street in the Far South Side Washington Heights neighborhood, police said. The man was shot in the face and taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened at 9:52 a.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 39-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Wilcox when a gray SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the leg and arm and suffered a graze wound to the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Monday, one man was killed and six others were wounded in shootings across the city.