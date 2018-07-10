8 wounded in city shootings Monday

Eight people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded between midnight and 11 p.m. Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The most recent shooting happened about 11 p.m. when a woman was shot while riding in a vehicle in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when a male inside another vehicle, a tan Buick, fired shots in the 1300 block of West 18th Place, striking her twice in the back, according to Chicago Police.

There were at least three people inside the Buick when the shots were fired. The woman did not appear to be the intended target, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was in serious condition, police said.

Another woman was wounded a few minutes earlier in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing in an alley when she heard shots and felt pain at 10:53 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing. She suffered graze wounds to her left hand and her face, police said.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting about 6 p.m. in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood,

The boy was walking in the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the right thigh, according to police. He then ran to the 4800 block of South Prairie, where emergency crews were called.

An ambulance took him to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Throughout the day, five more men were wounded, including a 22-year-old shot in the Little Village neighborhood and another 22-year-old shot in the leg in Lawndale on the West Side. A 35-year-old man was also shot in the leg in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side and a 20-year-old who was shot in the face in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

The first shooting of the day happened at 12:02 a.m. when a 19-year-old was shot while driving in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was driving southbound when he heard shots and felt pain in the 1500 block of North Laramie. He was shot in the right shoulder and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He was taken to West Suburban hospital where his condition stabilized.

On Sunday, three people were killed and 11 others were wounded in city gun violence.