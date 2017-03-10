8 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

At least eight people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting at 10:53 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the arm in the 4700 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago Police. He refused medical attention. Additional details were not available.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a 27-year-old man was wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side. He was standing on the front porch of a home at 10:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Springfield when someone emerged from a gangway and shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At 9:17 p.m., another 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs while he was walking on the sidewalk in the 10300 block of South Aberdeen in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 20-year-old man was shot at 9:04 p.m. in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of North Rogers when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right leg, police said. The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a 61-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. She was shot in the shoulder at 2:44 p.m. when a male dressed in all black came out of the alley in the 700 block of South Keeler and opened fire, police said. The woman, who was not the intended target of the shooting, was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 12:55 p.m., two 25-year-old men were wounded in a Morgan Park neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. They were outside a home in the 11600 block of South Ashland when multiple people got out of two vehicles, walked up and opened fire, police said. One of the men was shot in the left calf while the other was shot in the right hand and right leg. One was taken to Christ Medical Center and the other was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, both in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened at 1:29 a.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 42-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Ridgeway when another male walked up and announced a robbery, police said. The man tried to run away but suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Monday’s gun violence followed a weekend in which five people were killed and at least 30 others, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.