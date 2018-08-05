8 wounded in single Gresham shooting

Police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot Sunday morning in the 7600 block of South Loomis. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A mass shooting early Sunday wounded eight people, including four teenage girls, in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The eight people were standing in a courtyard about 12:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when several males approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The victims, ranging from 14 to 35 years old, had their conditions stabilized at various hospitals, police said.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in her hand, police said; a 17-year-old girl was struck in her knee and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital; another 17-year-old girl was shot in her leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn; a 19-year-old girl was struck in her hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and a 21-year-old woman was struck in her leg, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 19-year-old man was shot in his leg and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital; and a 35-year-old man had a graze wound to his head.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.