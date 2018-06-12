8 wounded Monday in gun violence across Chicago

Eight people were wounded in shootings across the city between 2 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

The most recent shooting left a 27-year-old man wounded about 7:55 p.m. in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The man showed up to Mercy Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the right leg after being shot in the 4300 block of South Ellis. He left the hospital without being treated or providing information about the shooting, Chicago Police said.

About an hour earlier, a 44-year-old woman was struck by stray gunfire in the West Town neighborhood.

The woman was walking about 6:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Le Moyne when an exchange of gunfire broke out between the occupants of a vehicle and another group. She tried to get out of the way, but was shot in her lower back, police said.

The woman wasn’t the intended target of the attack. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., a 57-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The man was standing in the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove when a gray vehicle with a female driver pulled up and a male passenger opened fire from the back seat, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken I serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Another man was also seriously wounded at the same time in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was crossing the street about 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Rhodes when he heard gunshots coming from a dark-colored vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot about 2 p.m. after boarding a Red Line train at the Garfield station on the South Side.

The man got into an argument with someone at a turnstile at the station, 220 W. Garfield Blvd., that continued when they walked to the platform, according to police. After they both boarded a train, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man in his shoulder. The shooter then got off the train and took off, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. No one was in custody immediately following the shooting. Normal service on the Red Line was restored shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was walking north in the 1100 block of South Troy when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his left hip. He then flagged down a friend, who drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just before noon, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Parkview neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:50 a.m. when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up beside him and the front seat passenger inside started shooting, police said.

He was struck in the left hand and left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the silver vehicle went northeast on Columbus Avenue after the shooting.

The first shooting of the day happened about 2 a.m., when two women were shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The women, ages 31 and 33, were arguing with a man they knew outside in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue, according to police.

The man then pulled out a handgun and shot the women in their legs, police said. The older woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her left leg. The younger woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to her right leg. Their conditions had stabilized, police said.

On Sunday, 22 people were shot in Chicago, four of them fatally.