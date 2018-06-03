9 wounded Saturday in city gun violence

Nine people were wounded Saturday in gun violence on Chicago’s South and West Sides.

The most recent shooting wounded a 22-year-old woman in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. About 10:30 p.m., she was outside in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw when she heard three gunshots and then realized she had been hit, Chicago Police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a wound to her foot. Her condition stabilized.

Two men were shot Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 9 p.m., the men were standing in front of a house when a red truck or SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 4900 block of West Adams, Chicago Police said.

The two men, ages 30 and 32, were shot in their legs and taken to local hospitals, where their conditions stabilized, police said. Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Less than an hour earlier in the same neighborhood, a 31-year-old was shot in his wrist and arm. The man was walking about 8:15 p.m. in an alley in the 5000 block of West Gladys when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

On the South Side, a man was seriously wounded after he was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. About 7:30 p.m., three males approached the 26-year-old in the 5300 block of South Peoria and began shooting, police said. The man was struck multiple times, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A woman was shot about 6:40 p.m. in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The 29-year-old was walking out of a building in the 8300 block of South LaSalle Street when a male shot her in the upper torso, according to police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in serious condition. Area South detectives were investigating.

A shooting wounded two people Saturday afternoon on the Near West Side. About 3:45 p.m., two men were driving in the 350 block of South Ashland when two other vehicles pulled up and pinned their car between them, police said. Three males then got out of the vehicles and fired shots. Two men, both 31, were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The earliest reported shooting Saturday seriously wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood. About 2:55 p.m., the 20-year-old was standing on a corner in the 4900 block of West Ohio when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored vehicle, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

In addition to the gun violence Saturday, a man was killed in a police raid in the Austin neighborhood. About 8:45 a.m., a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent shot and killed a person who allegedly ran him down with a vehicle during a drug bust.

An 18-year-old woman also accidentally shot herself in the hand Saturday night in Back of the Yards.

On Friday, one person was killed and six others were wounded in city shootings.