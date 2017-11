8-year-old girl missing after vehicle stolen on South Side

An 8-year-old girl is missing after the vehicle she was inside was stolen on the South Side.

A 34-year-old man left the keys in the ignition of his 2006 Audi A6 about 4:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove when two unknown people got inside and drove off, Chicago Police said.

The girl was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.