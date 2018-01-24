80-year-old man killed in Albany Park fire identified

Authorities have identified the 80-year-old man killed in a fire earlier this month in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood.

Crews were on scene about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 12 fighting the fire at the two-story building in the 4200 block of North St. Louis, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Two hose lines were used to attack the flames, which were contained to the building’s second floor.

Sam Tsifis was killed in the fire, according to fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same block.

An autopsy the next day found Tsifis died of thermal injuries and inhalation of combustion products from the fire, with cardiovascular disease contributing, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The fire did not spread to other structures and was put out by 7 p.m., authorities said.