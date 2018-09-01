80-year-old man missing from McKinley Park

Police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing Saturday from the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Odilon Juarez was last seen near the 3200 block of South Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Juarez is described as a 5-foot-10, 150-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants and possibly a dark sweater.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.