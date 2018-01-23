80-year-old man reported missing from Albany Park

An 80-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Dale Postlewait was last seen Tuesday and was reported missing from the 4500 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Postlewait was described as a white man, about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, and bald with blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a maroon jacket.

Postlewait is known to frequent the area around Lawrence Avenue and Pulaski Road, police said. His family reported that he has been confused.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.