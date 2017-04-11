80-year-old man reported missing from West Chatham

An 80-year-old man was reported missing Saturday from the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Charles R. Jackson was last seen about 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of South Princeton, Chicago Police said.

Jackson — described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound black man with brown eyes and gray and black hair — was possibly wearing a purple top, dark pants and a jacket, police said.

Jackson is known to frequent the area of 81st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and the area of 87th and State streets.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.