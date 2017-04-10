80-year-old woman dies nearly 3 weeks after Wheeling crash

An 80-year-old woman died nearly three weeks after a crash in northwest suburban Wheeling.

About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 14, Sandra Roth was involved in a one-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Brittany Court, according to Wheeling police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Roth, a Wheeling resident, suffered a broken leg and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Wednesday found she died of multiple injuries from an automobile striking a fixed object, and her death was ruled an accident.