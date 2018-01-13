81-year-old man missing from Park Manor for more than 2 months

Police are looking for an 81-year-old man who went missing more than two months ago from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Joseph Dollars was last seen on Nov. 4 in the 6900 block of South King, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Dollars’ family is concerned that he has not been seen in two months because of his age and the inclement weather, police said. There has been no other documented contact with him in months.

Dollars was described as a 6-foot, 200-pound black man with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and black-and-gray hair, police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Area North detectives at (312) 747-8380.