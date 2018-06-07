81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing from Belmont Cragin

A man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Thursday from the Northwest Side Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Herminio Quinones, 81, was last seen about 1:45 p.m. Thursday before he went missing from his home in the 3000 block of North Monitor Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair and a light brown complexion. He has a black panther tattoo on his upper left arm.

Quinones, who only speaks Spanish, was wearing khaki pants and a blue sweater with the word “guess” on the left side of the chest, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.