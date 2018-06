81-year-old woman found beaten to death in Roseland: police

An 81-year-old woman found dead Sunday morning had been beaten to death in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

She was found at 11:53 a.m. with severe trauma to her body in the 10000 block of South Forest, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.