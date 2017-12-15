81-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from Norwood Park

Police are searching for an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing Friday morning from the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Lydia Almaraz, who has a mild form of dementia, was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 5900 block of North Harlem, according to Chicago Police. She doesn’t speak English, but has a limited understanding of the language.

Almaraz is described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound Hispanic woman with white hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a leopard print, knee-length coat, green leather boots, slacks and a brown scarf/hat combination. She may have her United States passport in her possession.

Anyone with information about Almaraz’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.