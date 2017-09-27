82-year-old man fatally struck by car in Munster parking lot

An 82-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in a parking lot Thursday evening in northwest Indiana.

Ted Muta was walking to his vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of Ridge Road in Munster just before 5 p.m. when he was struck by a black Chevrolet Impala backing out of a parking space, according to Munster police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 61-year-old Munster woman, did not see Muta and he was knocked to the ground, police said. She immediately stopped.

Muta, also a Munster resident, was initially taken to Community Hospital in Munster, but was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 11:55 p.m. the same night, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.