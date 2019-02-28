82-year-old man reported missing from Hermosa

Police are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing Wednesday from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Johnnie Graves was last seen in the 1900 block of North Karlov, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Graves is described as a 6-foot, 140-pound black man with brown eyes, a bald head and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, brown jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.