83-year-old man dies after crashing vehicle in Misericordia parking lot

An 83-year-old man died Monday morning after crashing a vehicle in the parking lot of the Misericordia Home, a facility for people with developmental disabilities in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 8:50 a.m., Donald Tres was driving east in the parking lot in the 2100 block of West Devon when he crashed into the corner of a building, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tres was found unresponsive with a large laceration to his forehead, authorities said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Tres died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in West Rogers Park, about a mile and a half from where the crash happened.

Police said he may have “experienced a medical event” prior to the crash. Area North detectives are investigating.