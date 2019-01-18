Police are looking for an 84-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss and is missing from north suburban Glenview.
Maureen A. McGarvey was last seen driving a Lexus about 11 a.m. Friday at O’Hare International Airport, according to Glenview police.
McGarvey is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman weighing about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.
She may be driving a white 2000 Lexus RX300 with Illinois License Plate ZW2818, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenview police (847) 729-5000.