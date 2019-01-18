84-year-old woman with memory loss missing from Glenview, last seen at O’Hare

Police are looking for an 84-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss and is missing from north suburban Glenview.

Maureen A. McGarvey was last seen driving a Lexus about 11 a.m. Friday at O’Hare International Airport, according to Glenview police.

McGarvey is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman weighing about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

She may be driving a white 2000 Lexus RX300 with Illinois License Plate ZW2818, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenview police (847) 729-5000.