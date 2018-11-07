Stephanie Kifowit wins 84th District Illinois House seat

Stephanie Kifowit has won the 84th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Patty Smith, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The district straddles the borders of Aurora and Naperville and Kane and DuPage Counties.

The Sun-Times endorsed incumbent Kifowit, a centrist Democrat, for a third term in the 84th District Illinois House seat, saying the former Marine has shown an independent streak, and understands the issues thoroughly — as well as understanding “the strengths and limitations of the proposed solutions.”

Kifowit was first elected in 2012 and has since confidently fended off two Republican challengers.

Smith, a para-legal from Aurora, has emphasized her opposition to House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Smith raised about a third as much as Kifowit in the year leading up to the election.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.