85-year-old woman, 17-year-old girl killed in head-on Portage crash

An elderly woman and a teenage girl were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Clem Road and U.S. Highway 20 in Portage, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

Gayle Brown, 85, was driving a white Buick Regal west and speeding when she crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Mitsubishi driven by 17-year-old Amera Abuhakmeh, according to the coroner’s office.

Brown, of Greencastle, and Abuhakmeh, of Portage, were killed, according to the coroner’s office.

A 12-year-old passenger in the Mitsubishi was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to the coroner’s office.

Portage police are investigating.