86-year-old man found dead after Lawndale fire identified

Authorities have identified a man who was found dead after a fire last month at a Lawndale neighborhood apartment building on the West Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:30 a.m. at the two-story apartment building in the 700 block of South Keeler, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson. The fire was found on the second floor and was extinguished by 2 a.m.

Eddie Fort Jr., 86, was found dead in an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same neighborhood.

An autopsy did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A 62-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Hudson said.