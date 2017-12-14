86-year-old woman dies month after October crash in Evergreen Park

An 86-year-old woman died about a month after she crashed into another car and then a wall in October in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

At 1:09 p.m. Oct. 25, Vera M. Ball backed her vehicle out of a parking space and headed west in the Walmart parking lot in the 2500 block of West 95th Street, according to Evergreen Park police. She then struck a southbound car when she turned north to go through the parking lot.

After striking the car, Ball continued north through the parking lot, accelerated and struck the south wall of Sam’s Club in the 9400 block of South Western Avenue, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment.

Ball died at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 30, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of complications of multiple injuries from crashing into the wall, and her death was ruled an accident.