86-year-old woman seriously injured in Forest Glen home invasion

An 86-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when three people broke into her North Side home in the Forest Glen neighborhood and stole belongings from inside.

About 2:10 p.m., three males forced open the door to a home in the 6300 block of North Ionia Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Once inside, the males pushed the woman to the floor, and then stole money and other items.

The woman tried to run away and was pushed down to the ground by one of the males, police said. They drove off in a white SUV.

The 86-year-old was transported to Presence Resurrection Medical Center with a serious hand injury, police said. The males were described as Hispanic.

Area North detectives are investigating.