88-year-old man who suffers from dementia missing from South Loop

Police are looking for an 88-year-old man who suffers from dementia who went missing Sunday from the South Loop.

John Allen was last seen about 6:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Canal, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans, tan socks, tan shoes and a bronze-colored ring on his left hand.

Allen was described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound black man with a medium complexion, gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.