88-year-old man with dementia missing from North Center

Police are looking for an 88-year-old man who suffers from dementia who went missing Monday from the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

Marko Zubiac was last seen about 2 p.m. when he left his home in the 4000 block of North Oakley, according to Chicago Police.

Zubiac was supposed to be walking to the area of the 2900 block of West Irving Park and back home, but has not returned, police said. He was wearing a light-brown polo shirt, khaki pants and black dress shoes.

Zubiac was described as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound white man with a medium complexion, gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He only speaks Serbian, but he should have his wallet with a n Illinois ID inside.

Anyone with information on Zubiac’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8200.