Police: String of garage burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of burglaries of several garages in the Portage Park, Oriole Park and Union Ridge neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, an unknown offender or offenders kicked or pried open side doors or service doors of garages and then stole items including construction tools, snow blowers, camping equipment and off-road bikes, Chicago Police said.

Burglaries occurred:

Between about 4:00 p.m. on an. 25 and about 7:30 a.m. Jan 26 in the 7700 block of West Byron Street;

About 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 7700 block of West Farragut Avenue;

Between 1:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of West Farragut;

About 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 6900 block of West Higgins Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.