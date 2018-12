9 adults, 1 child displaced by Douglas Park fire

Ten people lost their home after a two-story building caught on fire Thursday morning in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:24 a.m., a blaze broke out on the second floor of a house in the 1800 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Nine adults and one child were evacuated.

One person was injured but declined treatment on the scene, CFD said. No one was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.