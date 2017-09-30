9 arrested in Lake County warrant operation

Nine people were arrested in a multi-jurisdictional warrant operation earlier this month in the north suburbs.

The Lake County sheriff’s Warrants Team, Gang Task Force and Criminal Investigations Section worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to make the arrests on Sept. 11, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The suspects were wanted on the following charges:

Agustin Prado, 22, of North Chicago, for manufacturing/deliver of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and traffic offenses;

Farrakhan J. Muhammed, 23, of Lake Bluff, for unlawful deliver of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance;

Fazon L. Roberson, 21, of North Chicago, for armed robbery, theft from a person and two counts of aggravated battery;

Jewelean Brown, 57, of North Chicago, for two counts of aggravated battery;

Quentin D. Triplett, 52, of North Chicago, for failure to appear in court for a theft charge;

Julio C. Najera-Rodriguez, 28, of Beach Park, for failure to appear in court for a possession of a controlled substance charge;

Wynee M. Duffie, 55, of Waukegan, for failure to appear in court for two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Rickey Turner, 37, of Zion, for violating an order of protection; and

Andrew L. Crutcher, 27, of Waukegan, for failure to appear in court for a charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Roberson, the sheriff’s office said. Prado and Najera-Rodriguez were ordered held on a $100,000 bond. Muhammed and Triplett are each being held on a $75,000 bond. Brown was ordered held on a $10,000 bond. Duffie was released on a recognizance bond the same day, Turner is in the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Crutcher is in custody at the Racine Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

“Due to the relationships and collaboration with our law-enforcement partners, we successfully located and apprehended 10 wanted felons this month,” Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said in a statement, referring to the nine Sept. 11 arrests and a man wanted for failure to appear in court who was arrested Thursday in Ingleside.

“I am proud of the partnerships we’ve built with other agencies in our endeavor in keeping Lake County safe,” Curran added.