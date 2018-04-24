9 men wounded in shootings Monday, 6 in Austin

Nine men were wounded by gunfire Monday in a series of shootings across the city. More than half of the day’s shootings happened in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, where six men were struck by bullets.

The first shooting in Austin happened about 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South Laramie when a 36-year-old man was shot in the chest while walking, Chicago Police said. He showed up at Loretto Hospital but was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A little over an hour later, a 37-year-old man was shot while driving a vehicle at 1:57 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Monitor. He was struck in the right arm when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and the driver fired shots. He showed up at Loyola University Medical Center, where he was also listed in good condition, police said.

At 4:17 p.m., two men were shot in the 900 block of North Latrobe.

One of the men, 19, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The other man, 22, was hit in the pelvis and was in critical condition at the same hospital. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known and the men were not cooperating with investigators, police said.

Two more men were critically wounded in Austin shootings Monday evening.

A 23-year-old man was walking at 6:22 p.m. in the 200 block of North Lockwood when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the chest. Less than an hour later, a 22-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the groin about 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Lawler. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was also critically injured in a shooting in the Humboldt Park and neighborhood on the West Side about 12:30 a.m. and a 55-year-old south suburban police officer was shot in the South Side’s Chatham neighborhood about 12:10 a.m..

Darryl Hope, a detective with the Dolton Police Department, was returning home from his shift in the 7600 block of South Calumet Avenue when two armed people approached him in an apparent robbery, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr. and Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and left arm that were not life threatening.

The day’s last shooting occurred when a man was shot in the head while driving about 10:42 p.m. in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 33-year-old man was driving westbound on 55th Street when he was shot, lost control of his 2007 Nissan Altima and struck two buildings at 10:42 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.